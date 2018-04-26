Postal worker caught throwing packages - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Postal worker caught throwing packages

Surveillance video shows a postal worker throwing packages at a front door. (Source: KTRK/CNN) Surveillance video shows a postal worker throwing packages at a front door. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – You might suspect your mail has been roughed up before, but actually seeing it happen can be even more infuriating.

One woman caught a U.S. Postal Service worker throwing packages at her front door.

"I was sitting here in the living room and I heard boxes drop hard," Andrea Rosenbaum said.

Rosenbaum decided to look at her surveillance video after hearing the commotion. The video showed the mail carrier carelessly tossing two packages on the porch.

"I was shocked, and it made me mad," Rosenbaum said.

The packaged items were plastic, and they survived the rough delivery.

But Rosenbaum has a message for the mail carrier.

"Just think of it like if it was your package," she said.

Copyright 2018 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.

