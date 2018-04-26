Hurricane Harvey survivors homeless after mass eviction - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Hurricane Harvey survivors homeless after mass eviction

About 50 hurricane survivors were evicted Wednesday after an aid group stopped paying their rent. (Source: KTRK/CNN) About 50 hurricane survivors were evicted Wednesday after an aid group stopped paying their rent. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

HOUSTON (KTRK) - About 50 survivors of Hurricane Harvey were kicked out of their apartments Wednesday.

A local charity was paying their rents but said there was no more money.

For hours Wednesday, what's left of their lives post Hurricane Harvey, baked in the outdoor sun.

Walter Herbert is one of about 50 storm survivors who ended up at the Spanish Village Apartments after area shelters closed their doors.

"Constable comes knocking on the door saying 'you've got to get your stuff out,' " Herbert said. "Get your shirt and shoes on and step out of the building." 

"I went to Lakewood Church. I was there for about two weeks, then they sent us to NRG stadium.”

Pastor Samuel Harris Junior said the Houston Coalition for the Homeless paid the rent through December 31, 2017.

“These are hurricane victims of Harvey that came out of the Red Cross shelter as of October 2017," said Pastor Samuel Harris Jr.

Since then, there's been no additional money from any governmental agency or charity.

It led to Wednesday's evictions on about 12 apartments.

The evictions were suddenly halted.

The coalition said it paid with the expectation residents would find a long-term solution in the new year.

Now there's no more money to pay the rent.

If people are evicted, they'll have to go to a homeless shelter to receive services.

"It's a disaster, so you just deal with it," said Theodore Grant, a Hurricane Harvey survivor.

"We'll get through it," Hebert said. "It's just one disaster after another."

The mayor's office in Houston said it's trying to help find a more permanent solution.

Copyright KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.

