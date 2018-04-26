Parents, grandparents indicted in death of Ohio newborn

DEFIANCE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say the Ohio parents and paternal grandparents of a newborn whose body was placed in a plastic tub after his death have been indicted.
The Defiance Crescent-News reports 33-year-old Jared Stark is charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangering and gross abuse of a corpse. Thirty-five-year-old Sarah Stark is charged with child endangering and gross abuse of a corpse.
Fifty-eight-year-old Steven Stark and 56-year-old Sheryl Stark have been charged with gross abuse of a corpse.
The prosecutor in western Ohio's Defiance County says the baby was born at his parents' home in October 2016 and died 10 hours later. Prosecutor Morris Murray says the infant's body was placed in a plastic container stored in another building on the property.
Court records don't indicate whether the four have attorneys.
Information from: The Crescent-News, http://www.crescent-news.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A registered sex offender is under arrest after police say he admits to kissing a 9-year-old boy in the bathroom of a Wendy's in a northwestern Cincinnati suburb.Full Story >
A registered sex offender is under arrest after police say he admits to kissing a 9-year-old boy in the bathroom of a Wendy's in a northwestern Cincinnati suburb.Full Story >
Thursday's NFL Draft is a big day for the Bengals, so we're going to do it big here at FOX19 NOW.Full Story >
Thursday's NFL Draft is a big day for the Bengals, so we're going to do it big here at FOX19 NOW.Full Story >
The weekend will be pleasantly cool with afternoon highs in the mid-60s Friday and upper 50s Saturday.Full Story >
The weekend will be pleasantly cool with afternoon highs in the mid-60s Friday and upper 50s Saturday.Full Story >
Detectives with Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Erlanger.Full Story >
Detectives with Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Erlanger.Full Story >
The Ohio State Auditor's Office is looking into how the city of Cincinnati spent money for its 911 emergency center, an agency spokesman said Wednesday.Full Story >
The Ohio State Auditor's Office is looking into how the city of Cincinnati spent money for its 911 emergency center, an agency spokesman said Wednesday.Full Story >