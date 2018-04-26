Court docs: Sex offender admits to kissing 9-year-old boy in Wendy's bathroom

The suspected Golden State Killer became less prolific but deadlier after losing his job as a police officer.Full Story >
The suspected Golden State Killer became less prolific but deadlier after losing his job as a police officer.Full Story >
A study by Chinese geologists shows the mountain where North Korea has conducted five successive nuclear bomb tests has collapsed.Full Story >
A study by Chinese geologists shows the mountain where North Korea has conducted five successive nuclear bomb tests has collapsed.Full Story >
The 72-year-old suspect has been identified as a former police officer and "nice guy."Full Story >
The 72-year-old suspect has been identified as a former police officer and "nice guy."Full Story >
Among the items leaving for the month are hit movies like "Disney's The Jungle Book," "Bridget Jones's Diary" and "Talladega Nights: The Legend of Ricky Bobby."Full Story >
Among the items leaving for the month are hit movies like "Disney's The Jungle Book," "Bridget Jones's Diary" and "Talladega Nights: The Legend of Ricky Bobby."Full Story >