Court docs: Sex offender admits to kissing 9-year-old boy in Wendy's bathroom

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Douglas Strohofer (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office) Douglas Strohofer (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
SPRINGDALE, OH (FOX19) -

A sex offender is under arrest after police say he admits to kissing a 9-year-old boy in the bathroom of a Wendy's in suburban Cincinnati.

Douglas Strohofer, 37, of Springdale was taken into custody when the boy's mother called 911 from the fast food restaurant at 400 Northland Boulevard in Springdale, court records show.

"Stohofer admitted that he was not thinking and kissed the 9 y/o male o the lips," police wrote in an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

 The child left the restroom and reported to his mother.

Strohofer was booked into the county jail on a gross sexual imposition charge shortly after 5 p.m. and held overnight without bond.

He is scheduled to face a Hamilton County Municipal Court judge at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Strohofer pleaded guilty a reduced charge of sexual imposition and was declared a TIer I sex offender in 2014 after he was indicted for gross sexual imposition, court records show. He was accused of purposely having sexual contact with a child under the age of 13.

He was put on community control for three years and referred to sex offender treatment and ordered to pay court costs.

A Tier 1 sex offender is the lowest level, with the offenses ranging from voyeurism, sexual imposition, pandering obscenity, menacing by stalking with sexual motivation and importuning. Tier 1 offenders must register their address every year for 15 years.

