Trump says Cohen represented him in "Stormy Daniels deal" - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Trump says Cohen represented him in "Stormy Daniels deal"

President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Michael Cohen represents him 'with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal' and that 'from what I see he did absolutely nothing wrong.' (Source: CNN) President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Michael Cohen represents him 'with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal' and that 'from what I see he did absolutely nothing wrong.' (Source: CNN)

By CATHERINE LUCEY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump said Thursday that his personal attorney Michael Cohen represented him "with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal," after previously denying any knowledge of a payment Cohen made to the porn actress alleging an affair with Trump.

Trump spoke by phone Thursday to "Fox & Friends." He told reporters weeks ago that he had no knowledge of a $130,000 payment Cohen made to Daniels before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual tryst with Trump in 2006.

Arguing that Cohen was one of his "many attorneys," Trump said: "He represents me like with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal," and added, "From what I see, he did absolutely nothing wrong. There were no campaign funds going in." The telephone connection seemed to cut out for a few seconds after Trump mentioned Daniels.

Cohen is under federal criminal investigation in New York into his personal business dealings. Trump said he has been told he was not involved.

Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti responded Thursday: "Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen previously represented to the American people that Mr. Cohen acted on his own and Mr. Trump knew nothing about the agreement with my client, the $130k payment, etc. As I predicted, that has now been shown to be completely false."

Avenatti told the AP on Thursday, "This is going to add considerable momentum to our effort to depose the president and place him under oath in an effort to discover which version of the facts is accurate."

Cohen on Wednesday said he would assert his constitutional right against self-incrimination in a civil case brought by Daniels, who is seeking to invalidate the confidentiality agreement.

Cohen has been asking a federal judge in Los Angeles to delay Daniels' case after FBI agents raided his home and office earlier this month. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is also suing Cohen, alleging defamation.

In a court filing on Wednesday, Cohen said that FBI agents had seized "various electronic devices and documents in my possession" which contain information about the payment to Daniels. Agents also seized communications with his lawyer, Brent Blakely, about the civil case, Cohen said.

Daniels has offered to return the $130,000 and argues the agreement is legally invalid because it was only signed by her and Cohen, not by Trump.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Lawyer: Trump ready for role in raids' evidence review

    Lawyer: Trump ready for role in raids' evidence review

    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:08 AM EDT2018-04-26 04:08:37 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 10:31 AM EDT2018-04-26 14:31:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, center, leaves federal court, in New York. A New York judge wants more information from prosecutors and lawyers for Pr...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, center, leaves federal court, in New York. A New York judge wants more information from prosecutors and lawyers for Pr...
    A lawyer for Donald Trump says the president is ready to offer his opinion on what evidence seized from his personal attorney's home and office are protected by attorney-client privilege.Full Story >
    A lawyer for Donald Trump says the president is ready to offer his opinion on what evidence seized from his personal attorney's home and office are protected by attorney-client privilege.Full Story >

  • Trump says Cohen represented him in "Stormy Daniels deal"

    Trump says Cohen represented him in "Stormy Daniels deal"

    Thursday, April 26 2018 9:18 AM EDT2018-04-26 13:18:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 10:31 AM EDT2018-04-26 14:31:19 GMT
    President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Michael Cohen represents him 'with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal' and that 'from what I see he did absolutely nothing wrong.' (Source: CNN)President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Michael Cohen represents him 'with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal' and that 'from what I see he did absolutely nothing wrong.' (Source: CNN)

    President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Michael Cohen represents him "with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal" and that "from what I see he did absolutely nothing wrong."

    Full Story >

    President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Michael Cohen represents him "with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal" and that "from what I see he did absolutely nothing wrong."

    Full Story >

  • Senate committee poised for vote on bill to protect Mueller

    Senate committee poised for vote on bill to protect Mueller

    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-04-26 04:28:40 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 10:31 AM EDT2018-04-26 14:31:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. Rep...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. Rep...

    Senate panel expected to vote on legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller's job, a bill that has split Republicans.

    Full Story >

    Senate panel expected to vote on legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller's job, a bill that has split Republicans.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly