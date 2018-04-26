Drunken mom accused of letting kid drive, police say - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Drunken mom accused of letting kid drive, police say

Sheboygan County sheriff`s deputies arrived and pulled her over. Hauke denies her 12-year old daughter was in her lap, steering the car. Dashcam video shows she also was reluctant to speak with deputies. (Sheriff's Office/WITI/CNN) Sheboygan County sheriff`s deputies arrived and pulled her over. Hauke denies her 12-year old daughter was in her lap, steering the car. Dashcam video shows she also was reluctant to speak with deputies. (Sheriff's Office/WITI/CNN)

SHEBOYGAN, WI (WITI/CNN) - A Wisconsin woman is facing charges for allegedly having her child in her lap while she was driving her car.

Nathan Tietz, a witness, said the 12-year-old girl was driving the car at one point. Tietz was in the passenger seat while his wife was driving northbound into Sheboygan County on I-43 last month.

"She is driving all over the place, passing us, driving in front of us," he says in the cell phone video he recorded.

Amanda Hauke, 41, was behind the wheel of the other vehicle. She can be seen keeping her eyes off the road for long periods of time and possibly recording Tietz as he recorded her.

Moments before he got his cell phone out, he said the child was sitting in the mom's lap.

"And the child is steering the car, all over the place," he said.

Sheriff`s deputies arrived and pulled her over. Hauke denies her 12-year old daughter was in her lap, steering the car. Dashcam video shows she also was reluctant to speak with deputies.

Ultimately, she consented to a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer, blowing a .126.

The Sheboygan County district attorney said Monday that Tietz's video was instrumental in bringing a felony charge against Hauke. It all happened March 18, a day Tietz was going to remember anyway, as it was his 1-year wedding anniversary.

"It was a pretty intense ending to the day, to an already exciting day," he said.

