Boy accused of killing brother makes Ohio court appearance

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio judge has agreed that a 13-year-old boy facing charges for fatally shooting his 11-year-old brother should remain held at a juvenile detention center.
The Record-Courier reports the teen gave "yes" and "no" answers to a judge's questions Wednesday in Portage County Juvenile Court. He faces the juvenile equivalent of aggravated murder and theft charges in Monday's slaying at his family's home in Streetsboro, outside of Cleveland.
Authorities haven't released a motive in the shooting, which has been described as a "premeditated act." The teen was evaluated at a behavioral health center four days before the shooting, after expressing a desire to hurt himself.
The teen can't be tried as an adult because of his age. He could be sentenced to a juvenile prison until he turns 21.
