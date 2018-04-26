Ford shifts gears, will stop making nearly all its passenger cars in North America

The police union president is defending the two officers who responded to Seven Hills the day Kyle Plush called 911 twice for help but died without receiving it.Full Story >
The Ohio State Auditor's Office is looking into how the city of Cincinnati spent money for its 911 emergency center, an agency spokesman said Wednesday.Full Story >
A registered sex offender is under arrest after police say he admits to kissing a 9-year-old boy in the bathroom of a Wendy's fast food restaurant in Springdale.Full Story >
Thursday's NFL Draft is a big day for the Bengals, so we're going to do it big here at FOX19 NOW.Full Story >
The weekend will be pleasantly cool with afternoon highs in the mid-60s Friday and upper 50s Saturday.Full Story >
