Ford shifts gears, will stop making nearly all its passenger cars in North America

(RNN) – Ford Motor Co. is pretty much getting out of the car business.

Over the next few years, the automaker will cut its North American passenger car lineup by more than 80 percent.

“Given declining consumer demand and product profitability, the company will not invest in next generations of traditional Ford sedans for North America,” the automaker said in a statement.

“Over the next few years, the Ford car portfolio in North America will transition to two vehicles -- the best-selling Mustang and the all-new Focus Active crossover coming out next year.”

We’re transforming our North American lineup by 2020, going all-in on hybrids, adding more SUVs and even more standard cutting-edge tech. Learn more about what’s ahead: https://t.co/z9qOri2CZ3 — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) March 15, 2018

With that news, Ford will phase out the slumping Fusion, Taurus, CMax and Fiesta models in the United States, Canada and Mexico. At one point in the 1990s, the Taurus had a five-year run as the top-selling car in America.

Going forward, the company will focus on trucks and SUVs.

By “2020, almost 90 percent of the Ford portfolio in North America will be trucks, utilities and commercial vehicles,” the automaker said.

The news comes as Ford announced a $1.7 billion profit for the first quarter of 2018.

