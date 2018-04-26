Reds activate 3rd baseman Suarez, promote Herrera

The Reds activated third baseman Eugenio Suarez from the 10-day disabled list and promoted infielder-outfielder Rosell Herrera from Triple-A Louisville before Thursday's game against the Braves.
Outfielder Phillip Ervin and infielder Cliff Pennington were optioned to Triple-A Louisville.
The Reds placed Suarez on the disabled list April 9 after he was hit by a pitch and broke his right thumb in Pittsburgh on April 8. He played two games for the Bats on a rehab assignment.
Ervin and Pennington each played in 16 games for the Reds. Ervin hit .211, Pennington .138.
