Peabody awarded for investigative piece on lawmaker

LOUSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting has received a Peabody Award for its podcast about former state Rep. Dan Johnson.
The storytelling award was announced Tuesday for "The Pope's Long Con," which the organization said "demonstrates the importance of checks and balances - and of dogged local journalism."
The report last year about Johnson's background included an accusation of sexual assault by a woman who attended his church and led lawmakers to call for his resignation.
David Osborne, acting speaker of the Kentucky House of Representative at the time, called the report "compelling and deeply troubling."
Johnson denied the allegations. He died two days after the report was published in what authorities said was an apparent suicide.
The investigation was one of five winners in its category.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Middletown Schools said three students have been detained after they made a threat on social media.Full Story >
Middletown Schools said three students have been detained after they made a threat on social media.Full Story >
The police union president is defending the two officers who responded to Seven Hills the day Kyle Plush called 911 twice for help but died without receiving it.Full Story >
The police union president is defending the two officers who responded to Seven Hills the day Kyle Plush called 911 twice for help but died without receiving it.Full Story >
The Ohio State Auditor's Office is looking into how the city of Cincinnati spent money for its 911 emergency center, an agency spokesman said Wednesday.Full Story >
The Ohio State Auditor's Office is looking into how the city of Cincinnati spent money for its 911 emergency center, an agency spokesman said Wednesday.Full Story >
A registered sex offender is under arrest after police say he admits to kissing a 9-year-old boy in the bathroom of a Wendy's fast food restaurant in Springdale.Full Story >
A registered sex offender is under arrest after police say he admits to kissing a 9-year-old boy in the bathroom of a Wendy's fast food restaurant in Springdale.Full Story >
Thursday's NFL Draft is a big day for the Bengals, so we're going to do it big here at FOX19 NOW.Full Story >
Thursday's NFL Draft is a big day for the Bengals, so we're going to do it big here at FOX19 NOW.Full Story >