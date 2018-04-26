Peabody awarded for investigative piece on lawmaker

LOUSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting has received a Peabody Award for its podcast about former state Rep. Dan Johnson.

The storytelling award was announced Tuesday for "The Pope's Long Con," which the organization said "demonstrates the importance of checks and balances - and of dogged local journalism."

The report last year about Johnson's background included an accusation of sexual assault by a woman who attended his church and led lawmakers to call for his resignation.

David Osborne, acting speaker of the Kentucky House of Representative at the time, called the report "compelling and deeply troubling."

Johnson denied the allegations. He died two days after the report was published in what authorities said was an apparent suicide.

The investigation was one of five winners in its category.

