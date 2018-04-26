3 Middletown students detained after posting threat on social media

Middletown Schools said three students have been detained after they made a threat on social media.

Wednesday night, Middletown police were alerted to a Snapchat video threatening violence against Middletown High School.

According to the district's Facebook page, there will be an increased police presence at school today as a precaution but they consider the threat to be over.

The district also noted if parents want to keep your student home Friday, his or her absence will be excused.

The names of those arrested have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.