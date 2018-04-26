Statewide candidates in Ohio to reveal money raised, spent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Thursday is the deadline for candidates in Ohio's raucous gubernatorial primaries and other statewide races to report their latest fundraising totals.

Republican Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-stehd) says any candidate committee or PAC that raised or spent more than $1,000 between Dec. 8 and April 18 must file.

That includes campaigns for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor and treasurer, as well as for state Legislature.

In the Republican governor's race, Attorney General Mike DeWine faces Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor in the May 8 primary. Democratic primary candidates include Richard Cordray, a former state attorney general and federal consumer watchdog, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich), state Sen. Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN'-ee) and former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill.

