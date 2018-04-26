'Oh! Susanna' songwriter's statue removed amid criticism

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A 118-year-old statue of the "Oh! Susanna" songwriter has been removed from a Pittsburgh park after criticism that the work is demeaning because it includes a slave sitting at his feet, plucking a banjo.

In October, the Pittsburgh Art Commission voted to take the Stephen Foster sculpture out of Schenley Plaza and find it a new home.

On Thursday, workers used straps and a small excavator to lift the 10-foot-bronze statue off its base.

Critics have long decried the statue as racist; others say it just highlights that Foster was inspired by black spirituals.

A statue honoring an African-American woman will be put up in its place. Residents can submit nominations.

Foster was a Pittsburgh native known for his minstrel music. His songs include "Camptown Races" and "My Old Kentucky Home." He died in 1864.

