'Oh! Susanna' songwriter's statue removed amid criticism

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A 118-year-old statue of the "Oh! Susanna" songwriter has been removed from a Pittsburgh park after criticism that the work is demeaning because it includes a slave sitting at his feet, plucking a banjo.
In October, the Pittsburgh Art Commission voted to take the Stephen Foster sculpture out of Schenley Plaza and find it a new home.
On Thursday, workers used straps and a small excavator to lift the 10-foot-bronze statue off its base.
Critics have long decried the statue as racist; others say it just highlights that Foster was inspired by black spirituals.
A statue honoring an African-American woman will be put up in its place. Residents can submit nominations.
Foster was a Pittsburgh native known for his minstrel music. His songs include "Camptown Races" and "My Old Kentucky Home." He died in 1864.
