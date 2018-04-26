The Latest: Senate confirms Pompeo as secretary of state - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

The Latest: Senate confirms Pompeo as secretary of state

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on CIA Director Mike Pompeo's nomination to serve as secretary of state (all times local):

1:00 p.m.

The Senate has narrowly confirmed Mike Pompeo to be secretary of state.

The outgoing CIA director secured support from 57 senators, with 42 voting no and one senator absent. It's one of the slimmest margins for the job in recent history. Every past nominee since at least the Carter administration has received 85 or more yes votes, with the exception of Trump's first secretary of state, Rex Tillerson. He got 56 yes votes.

Pompeo is a former Republican congressman from Kansas. He is expected to be sworn in almost immediately so he can begin serving as top diplomat.

Pompeo has been deeply engaged in the administration's efforts on North Korea and recently traveled to Pyongyang.

