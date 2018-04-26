CPD captain adds police chief to retaliation lawsuit, alleges 'improper relationship' with captain abusing OT system

A veteran Cincinnati police captain added Police Chief Eliot Isaac to a federal lawsuit Thursday he filed last year against the city, now-former City Manager Harry Black, the mayor and others.

Captain Jeff Butler sued in September, claiming he was passed over for promotion to assistant police chief because he challenged Black and the former assistant city manager's "blatant misuse of state tax funds" for emergency services for the city' s general budgetary purposes, and "the inappropriate expenditure of federal Homeland Security grant funds."

Now Butler's lawsuit says Black, who resigned Saturday after an intense feud with the mayor, and the chief retaliated against him in response to an audit Butler led of the police department's overtime and the chief's "improper relationship" with a subordinate employee, Captain Bridget Bardua.

However, in a memo to Black last month, the chief stressed the audit draft and not a final version approved by his office.

He wrote that he is continuing to work with the finance department to verify the figures in the audit.

The audit found the agency had "significant overtime expenses, often as a result of inappropriate or illegal conduct, especially in the Police Department's District 5, which was commanded by Capt. Bridget Bardua," according to the suit.

The audit concluded the police department spent millions of dollars in overtime with at least 15 officers bringing in tens of thousands of dollars in overtime each and that an "inordinate amount of time centered in District 5," according to the suit.

Bardua earned $82,723, her direct report, District 5 Neighborhood Liaison Sgt. Jason Voelkerding, brought in $126, 225 and Sgt. Jason Scott, who also works in District 5 under her command, earned $92,215.

The Chief wrote a March 7 memo to Black stressed the findings of the police audit, saying it was just a draft and not final. He's trying to review the financial figures.

According to the audit, the payments are part of a broader problem involving overtime and police officer intentional manipulation of overtime, the suit states.

"The result, the audit found, is excessive overtime payments and compensatory awards, which enhance or maximize financial compensation for some personnel at the detriment of the department budget,: the suit reads.

"The abuse was so systematic and pervasive that the officers in District 5 "had developed their own shorthand phrases for scams to obtain unearned overtime illegally," it reads.

Butler brought his concerns to Bardua during the audit period and the chief, most recently on Feb. 10, the suit continues. He lives on the same street as Bardua and would occasionally see her city-issued vehicle at her residence during hours she claimed over time or to be on duty.

When he talked to her about it, she responded, according to the suit: 'What happens on our street stays on our street."

He raised concerns with the chief; he did nothing and got the same response from them both when he told them he also saw Voelkerding in his city-marked car and unmarked cars near his residence while he was claiming to be working or claiming overtime.

In Butler's "reasonable belief, the systematic abuse of overtime in District 5 headed by Capt. Bardua constituted felony theft," the suit states, and he is compelled to report that abuse to law enforcement authorities. He did several times with the chief.

Previously, when overtime was found to be abused, disciplinary action was instituted against them, the suit reads.

But this time, the chief "repeatedly refused to initiate any disciplinary investigative action" against Bardua or permit any other law enforcement officer to initiate it on her or her subordinates.

"Rather, Chief Isaac went out of his way to protect Capt. Bardua from the consequences of her abuse of the overtime system and her allowing officers in District 5 to abuse the system, the suit alleges. "Chief Isaac did so because of his close, personal relationship with Capt. Bardua. It is well-known within the police department that Chief Isaac and Capt. Bardua are close friends.

"Numerous officers have seen the out at restaurants and movie theaters. Because (Butler) lives on the same street as Capt. Bardua, on numerous occasions when he was home appropriately and off duty, caring for his ill relative, he observed Chief Isaac's gray Taurus and black Taurus in Capt. Bardua's garage during duty hours," the suite states.

"On at least two occasions, (Butler) saw Chief Isaac exiting his car at Capt. Bardua's residence. On numerous occasions, (Butler) raised his concerns with Capt. Bardua and Chief Isaac that their close personal relationship was inappropriate in light of the chain of command supervisory relationship.

"Chief Isaac and Capt. Bardua refused to change their behavior. Capt. Bardua appeared to believe that she could abuse the overtime system with impunity and there would be no consequences because Chief Isaac would protect her. To date, that has proven to be true."

Instead, the suit alleges, the chief retaliated against Butler and other high-ranking police officers who challenged "his failure to act in regard to those matters.

"The ouster of Executive Assistant Police Chief David Bailey in March following the public release of the overtime audit is just one example. In addition, Black and Isaac have effectively marginalized (Butler) in retaliation for (his) complaints about Isaac's inappropriate relationship with Bardua and failure to act on her abuse in the overtime system."

When a draft of the audit was leaked to the media, the chief, the suit alleges, mistakenly believed Butler was the culprit.

The chief transferred Butler effective March 18 to the Cincinnati Police Academy, but stripped him of any substantive responsibility," according to the suit.

Earlier this year, Bardua named Butler in an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint she filed charging the police department with discrimination, harassment and more.

She said white men in the department are discriminating against her because she is a woman and because she "supports our African-American police of chief," according to documents obtained by FOX19 NOW.

She alleged Butler and two assistant chiefs targeted her and her staff as part of a larger attempt to force Isaac out.

Shortly after, a draft of the police overtime audit was leaked to the media.

