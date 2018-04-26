Police: Missing Kentucky teen left school, texted for help

BEREA, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a Kentucky teenager who walked out of school and left with an unknown person messaged a friend to call police.
News outlets cite a release from Berea police that says 15-year-old Amber Renae Wagers left Berea Community School on Wednesday morning and drove off with someone investigators believe she met through social media. Police say she later messaged a friend saying she was possibly being taken to Ohio, and police needed to be called.
Berea police spokesman Jake Reed says police determined Wagers "left on her own free will," and there's no threat to the school or its students. He called the case "really concerning."
Reed says investigators are trying to access Wagers' social media accounts. She's listed as a missing person. An Amber Alert hasn't been issued.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Thursday's NFL Draft is a big day for the Bengals, so we're going to do it big here at FOX19 NOW.Full Story >
Thursday's NFL Draft is a big day for the Bengals, so we're going to do it big here at FOX19 NOW.Full Story >
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds said several complaints were received this week about vehicles shutting down or running poorly after purchasing fuel at a West Chester gas station.Full Story >
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds said several complaints were received this week about vehicles shutting down or running poorly after purchasing fuel at a West Chester gas station.Full Story >
Middletown Schools said three students have been detained after they made a threat on social media.Full Story >
Middletown Schools said three students have been detained after they made a threat on social media.Full Story >
The police union president is defending the two officers who responded to Seven Hills the day Kyle Plush called 911 twice for help but died without receiving it.Full Story >
The police union president is defending the two officers who responded to Seven Hills the day Kyle Plush called 911 twice for help but died without receiving it.Full Story >
The Ohio State Auditor's Office is looking into how the city of Cincinnati spent money for its 911 emergency center, an agency spokesman said Wednesday.Full Story >
The Ohio State Auditor's Office is looking into how the city of Cincinnati spent money for its 911 emergency center, an agency spokesman said Wednesday.Full Story >