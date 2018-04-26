Coney Island opens for the season on May 26

May 26 marks the opening of the 132th season at Coney Island.

The park is kicking off the season with a special feature: North America's largest mobile Ferris wheel-style ride will be open for 6 weeks at Coney Island.

Here's a schedule of events at the park:

The annual LaRosa’s Balloon Glow will be held on July 3. Hot air balloons of every color illuminate the night skies at dusk followed by a spectacular Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks display over the banks of Lake Como to end the evening. Families can spend that day at the park visiting Sunlite Water Adventure and Rides & Attractions.

Countries from around the world will be competing in Coney Island’s annual international firework competition, Fire Up the Night on September 22. Three countries will compete for international bragging rights and Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks will end the evening with a fantastic finale over Lake Como. This fun night out includes live entertainment, Coney’s Rides & Attractions and more.

Fall-O-Ween returns the first three weekends in October (Oct 6,7,13,14,20,21). This fun fall event features rides, shows and pumpkin throws. Families can enjoy activities together including a Trick or Treat trail, hayrides, pumpkin launching, Apple Pie School, live shows, petting farm, pony rides, mini golf and more! Coney’s rides will also be open during the event.

Moonlite Garden Dance Parties take place Fridays in the summer.

For more, visit coneyislandpark.com.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.