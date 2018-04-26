400-pound step-grandfather pleads guilty in boy's pinning death

A step-grandfather pleaded guilty Thursday to reckless homicide in connection to the death of his 11-year-old grandson.

Prosecutors said 58-year-old Donald Martin Jr., approximately 400 pounds, killed his grandson when he tried to restrain him.

First responders were called to a residence in the 17000 block of Minnick Road in Mt. Orab on Nov. 17.

His grandmother called 911 and said the boy was having a temper tantrum and passed out.

"He came home and he threw a fit. The police... they come here all the time for him. He threw a fit. My husband was holding him down. He got sick... and then I think he just passed out," she said during the call.

Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis said the 11-year-old died of positional asphyxiation

Sheriff Ellis said the step-grandfather was leaning over the boy while on a couch to control him.

A life squad found the 11-year-old unresponsive and took him to Mt. Orab Mercy, where he was pronounced dead.

Sentencing for Martin is scheduled for May 8.

