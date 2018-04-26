400-pound step-grandfather pleads guilty in boy's pinning death - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

400-pound step-grandfather pleads guilty in boy's pinning death

Donald Martin Jr (provided by the Brown County Sheriff's Office) Donald Martin Jr (provided by the Brown County Sheriff's Office)
BROWN COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

A step-grandfather pleaded guilty Thursday to reckless homicide in connection to the death of his 11-year-old grandson.

Prosecutors said 58-year-old Donald Martin Jr., approximately 400 pounds, killed his grandson when he tried to restrain him.

First responders were called to a residence in the 17000 block of Minnick Road in Mt. Orab on Nov. 17.

His grandmother called 911 and said the boy was having a temper tantrum and passed out.

"He came home and he threw a fit. The police... they come here all the time for him. He threw a fit. My husband was holding him down. He got sick... and then I think he just passed out," she said during the call. 

Brown  County Sheriff Gordon Ellis said the 11-year-old died of positional asphyxiation

Sheriff Ellis said the step-grandfather was leaning over the boy while on a couch to control him.

A life squad found the 11-year-old unresponsive and took him to Mt. Orab Mercy, where he was pronounced dead.

Sentencing for Martin is scheduled for May 8.

    •   
