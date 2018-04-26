2-year-old child dies after being found in swimming pool

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Officials in Kentucky say a 2-year-old child has died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool.
Hardin County Sheriff John Ward told The News-Enterprise that the child died Wednesday night after being found earlier in the day in a residential pool in Cecilia. He did not know how the toddler got into the water or how long the child was there before being found.
He said his department has opened a death investigation, which is standard procedure.
Information from: The News-Enterprise, http://www.thenewsenterprise.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
