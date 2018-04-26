Is this the perfect summer job? Money, world travel and a fully-furnished apartment

The job pays $4,500 a month and you get to take your best friend along too. (Source: WOW air)

(RNN) – It’s just about summer job time.

How does $4,500 a month, a fully-furnished apartment in Iceland and world travel sound? One more thing, you get to travel with your best friend.

WOW air is offering the gig. The job runs from June 1 to Aug. 15.

“We are now accepting applications for a three-month paid summer job, where you will move to Iceland and travel the world with your best friend,” the airline’s website says.

“Your mission will be to explore some of WOW air's 38 destinations and document your travels to create a complete digital Travel Guide.”

If this sounds like your type of summer job, there’s an “apply now” button on the website.

Just fill out the information, then create and upload a short video travel guide (up to 2 minutes) of your hometown.

Applications and videos are due by May 14.

Who knows? You might win. There are worse ways to spend your summer.

