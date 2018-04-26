Colerain police search for missing 14-year-old girl - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Colerain police search for missing 14-year-old girl

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Source: Colerain police Source: Colerain police
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Colerain police are looking for a missing 14-year-old.

They say My'Kailah Dunson is missing from the Groesbeck area. She is believed to frequent the Westwood area.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 110 lbs.

She has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information should call 513-321-COPS.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Trump says Cohen represented him in "Stormy Daniels deal"

    Trump says Cohen represented him in "Stormy Daniels deal"

    Thursday, April 26 2018 9:18 AM EDT2018-04-26 13:18:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 6:12 PM EDT2018-04-26 22:12:00 GMT
    President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Michael Cohen represents him 'with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal' and that 'from what I see he did absolutely nothing wrong.' (Source: CNN)President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Michael Cohen represents him 'with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal' and that 'from what I see he did absolutely nothing wrong.' (Source: CNN)

    President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Michael Cohen represents him "with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal" and that "from what I see he did absolutely nothing wrong."

    Full Story >

    President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Michael Cohen represents him "with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal" and that "from what I see he did absolutely nothing wrong."

    Full Story >

  • Senate committee OKs bill to safeguard special counsel

    Senate committee OKs bill to safeguard special counsel

    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-04-26 04:28:40 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 6:11 PM EDT2018-04-26 22:11:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. Rep...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. Rep...

    Senate panel expected to vote on legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller's job, a bill that has split Republicans.

    Full Story >

    Senate panel expected to vote on legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller's job, a bill that has split Republicans.

    Full Story >

  • The Latest: Pompeo 'humbled' to serve as secretary of state

    The Latest: Pompeo 'humbled' to serve as secretary of state

    Thursday, April 26 2018 1:22 PM EDT2018-04-26 17:22:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 6:11 PM EDT2018-04-26 22:11:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this April 12, 2018, file photo Mike Pompeo smiles after his introduction before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during a confirmation for him to become the next Secretary of State on Capitol Hill in ...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this April 12, 2018, file photo Mike Pompeo smiles after his introduction before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during a confirmation for him to become the next Secretary of State on Capitol Hill in ...
    The Senate has narrowly confirmed Mike Pompeo to be secretary of state.Full Story >
    The Senate has narrowly confirmed Mike Pompeo to be secretary of state.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly