Colerain police search for missing 14-year-old girl

Colerain police are looking for a missing 14-year-old.

They say My'Kailah Dunson is missing from the Groesbeck area. She is believed to frequent the Westwood area.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 110 lbs.

She has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information should call 513-321-COPS.

