Physician sentenced to 60 months for illegal distribution of oxycodone pills

A Cincinnati physician, who was convicted of illegally distributing oxycodone pills, was sentenced Wednesday to 60 months in federal prison and a fine of $500,000.

Alan Godofsky, 61, was sentenced for illegally distributing large quantities of oxycodone pills, outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.

According to records, testimony at his trial revealed that Godofsky was hired as a locum tenens physician at the Central Kentucky Bariatric and Pain Management clinic in Georgetown, where he wrote prescriptions for primarily oxycodone pills.

Testimony also revealed Godofsky conducted minimal exams, spending very little time with patients before prescribing the pills.

During his employment at the clinic, Godofsky prescribed in excess of 500,000 oxycodone pills.

A federal jury found Godofsky guilty of the charges in October 2017.

The owner of the clinic, Ernest William Singleton, was previously convicted of conspiring to illegally distribute oxycodone and money laundering offenses and three other physicians from the clinic also entered guilty pleas, for illegally distributing oxycodone pills while at the clinic, court records state.

“The Defendant’s conduct was a severe breach of the trust of his legitimate medical duty,” United States Attorney Robert M. Duncan, Jr. said in a news release. “His sentence should serve as a deterrent for other medical professionals who put greed over patient care and help fuel the opiate crisis through their unlawful actions.”

Under federal law, Godofsky must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years.

