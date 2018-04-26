Physician sentenced to 60 months for illegal distribution of oxycodone pills

The jury in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial has reached a verdict: guilty on all counts.Full Story >
The jury in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial has reached a verdict: guilty on all counts.Full Story >
The suspected Golden State Killer became less prolific but deadlier after losing his job as a police officer.Full Story >
The suspected Golden State Killer became less prolific but deadlier after losing his job as a police officer.Full Story >
Over the next few years, the automaker will cut its North America passenger car lineup by more than 80 percent.Full Story >
Over the next few years, the automaker will cut its North America passenger car lineup by more than 80 percent.Full Story >
The job pays $4,500 a month and you get to take your best friend along too.Full Story >
The job pays $4,500 a month and you get to take your best friend along too.Full Story >
A man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly stealing a Coca-Cola truck and leading dozens of police on a chase from Hattiesburg into Petal.Full Story >
A man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly stealing a Coca-Cola truck and leading dozens of police on a chase from Hattiesburg into Petal.Full Story >