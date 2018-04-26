The Latest: 10 players from SEC taken in 1st round

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File). FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Louisville's Lamar Jackson (8) is upended by Wake Forest's Coby Davis (20) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C. Jackson is expected to be...

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the NFL draft (all times local):

11 p.m.

A year after having just 14 players taken in the entire NFL draft, worst among Power Five conferences, the Big 12 had one player taken in the first round on Thursday night - the first player.

Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma went first overall and then not another player from a Big 12 school was selected.

The Southeastern Conference led the way with 10 selections, including four from Alabama and three from Georgia - the teams that played for the national championship.

The Big 12 had as many players taken in the first round as Conference USA and the American Athletic Conference.

Last season the AAC had one more player taken in the entire draft than the Big 12.

___

10:45 p.m.

The New England Patriots made their second pick of the first round, taking another player from Georgia at No 31.

Running back Sony Michel will join offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn in New England.

With the final pick of the first round, Baltimore traded with Philadelphia back into the first round and took the fifth quarterback and second Heisman Trophy winner of the first round.

Lamar Jackson was selected No. 32 overall. Jackson won the Heisman in 2016 and finished third in the voting last season.

___

10:35 p.m.

The Seattle Seahawks took the second running back for the first round, selecting Rashaad Penny from San Diego State at No. 27.

Penny led the nation in rushing yards last season.

With the 29th pick, Jacksonville added to its strong defensive line with tackle Taven Bryan from nearby Florida.

The Vikings added Central Florida cornerback Mike Hughes at No. 30. Hughes is also a dangerous return man.

___

10:27 p.m.

Injured Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier announced Pittsburgh's first-round pick at the NFL draft, limping slowly onto the stage with help.

Shazier sustained a major back injury and underwent surgery on Dec. 6. He called out the name of safety Terrell Edmunds of Virginia Tech with pick No. 28.

Shazier, whose future in football is uncertain at best, was introduced by Commissioner Roger Goodell and received strong applause from the fans at AT&T Stadium outside of Dallas.

Edmunds' younger brother, linebacker Tremaine Edwards, also of Virginia Tech, was selected 16th overall by Buffalo. It's the first time brothers have gone in the first round of the same draft.

___

10 p.m.

The first tight end drafted was taken by one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

The Baltimore Ravens and general manager Ozzie Newsome took Hayden Hurst from South Carolina with the 25th pick in the first round.

The Ravens have twice traded back in the first round, first dealing No. 16 to Buffalo, then giving No. 22 to the Titans.

This is the final draft for Newsome, who has failed to make a trade in only two drafts since 1996. He didn't make deals in 2001 and last year.

Atlanta picked Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley at No. 26 to pair him with another former Alabama star, Julio Jones.

___

9:50 p.m.

Tennessee traded up with Baltimore to make the 22nd pick and went with Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans, the third Crimson Tide player taken in the first round.

New England made its first pick of the first round and plugged a hole on its offensive line, taking Georgia's Isaiah Wynn, who played both guard and tackle with the Bulldogs.

Six offensive linemen were taken before the first wide receiver came off the board. The Carolina Panthers took Maryland's D.J. Moore at No. 24.

___

9:30 p.m.

A mini-run on centers.

Detroit took Frank Ragnow from Arkansas with the 20th pick to help protect Matthew Stafford. Ragnow can also play guard.

Then the Cincinnati Bengals took Billy Price from Ohio State, another interior lineman who can also play guard at No. 21. The Bengals' offense struggled mightily last season because of a porous offensive line.

Also, the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded enigmatic wide receiver Martavis Bryant to the Oakland Raiders.

The Steelers will receive Oakland's third-round pick in exchange for Bryant, who showed flashes of brilliance in three seasons with Pittsburgh but also regularly ran afoul of the league's substance abuse policy.

Bryant caught 17 touchdowns in 36 games for the Steelers, but was suspended twice for drug violations. He missed four games in 2015 and all of the 2016 season.

Bryant returned last spring but was quickly surpassed by JuJu Smith-Schuster on the depth chart. He asked for a trade in late September and was deactivated for a game after calling out Smith-Schuster in a post on social media.

The 6-foot-4 Bryant has the size and speed to give Oakland quarterback Derek Carr a serious downfield threat. Bryant averaged 15.3 yards per reception with the Steelers.

___

9:22 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys pick sent the fans at AT&T Stadium into a frenzy of anticipation for the home team.

The Cowboys passed on filling a need at wide receiver and selected Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, a late bloomer who didn't play 11-man football in high school.

There still has not been a receiver selected.

One pick earlier, Green Bay picked cornerback Jaire Alexander from Louisville to help their secondary. The Packers traded down to add more picks later.

Alexander missed much of last season with injuries, but was a lock-down corner as a sophomore in 2016.

___

9 p.m.

Oakland, selecting 15th after trading down from 10th, bolstered its offensive line with UCLA's Kolton Miller in the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-9 tackle left the Bruins after his junior season and had strong workouts leading up to the draft.

The 16th selection also came after a trade. Buffalo, which previously moved into the seventh slot to get Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, again was dealing, swapping No. 22 overall and a third-rounder with Baltimore. Buffalo took Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who can play inside or outside and was considered by some the best at the position in this group.

Safety Derwin James of Florida State also slipped a bit and wound up going 17th to the Chargers. James does his best work against the pass, but needs improvement against the run. He should find an immediate role in LA's secondary.

___

8:45 p.m.

Eager to add to an improving defense, New Orleans traded up with Green Bay, moving from 27th to 14th to get UTSA edge rusher Marcus Davenport.

Coming off a sensational 2017 draft in which the Saints added both the offensive and defensive rookies of the year in Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore, they took a strong, tall (6-foot-6) player who can play on the line or at linebacker. Davenport was particularly impressive at the Senior Bowl.

___

8:35 p.m.

The Washington Redskins addressed their leaky run defense by taking Alabama defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne with pick No. 13.

The 320-pound Payne was the anchor of Alabama's national championship defense last season, and the second Crimson Tide player taken in the first round.

This is the 10th straight season Alabama has had a first-round pick. Only Miami at 14 from 1994-2008 has had one longer.

___

8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay has plugged a major hole in its defensive line with nose tackle Vita Vea.

The Buccaneers had traded down from seventh to 12th - Buffalo grabbed Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen in that deal - and found a 6-foot-4, 345-pound man-mountain adept at stopping the run. At Washington, he often occupied or even overpowered more than one blocker.

He'll team with Tampa's longtime defensive tackle, Gerald McCoy, in an attempt to improve a defense that ranked last in the league in 2017.

___

8:25 p.m.

The Miami Dolphins had a top-10 talent fall to them at No. 11 and took Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The versatile All-American played safety, cornerback and nickel back in three seasons with the Crimson Tide and was one of coach Nick Saban's favorite players.

___

8:15 p.m.

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen slipped a bit, but the Arizona Cardinals jumped up to No. 10 to get him.

Arizona traded with Oakland to get the 10th overall pick, moving up from No. 15.

Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer retired after the season. Arizona also signed former Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford, who missed most of last season with an injury.

___

8:10 p.m.

The San Francisco 49ers bolstered their offensive line, picking tackle Mike McGlinchey from Notre Dame at No. 9.

McGlinchey was the second Fighting Irish lineman to go in the top 10 after Quenton Nelson went to the Colts.

___

8:06 p.m.

The Chicago Bears selected Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith with pick No. 8.

Smith was an All-American and Butkus Award winner for the Bulldogs in 2017.

___

7:57 p.m.

The Buffalo Bills traded up to No. 7 to take Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, a 6-foot-5, strong-armed passer.

Allen had no major scholarship offers out of college and went to junior college before spending two seasons at Wyoming.

He needs some seasoning and to work on accuracy, but he could sit behind AJ McCarron in Buffalo for a year or two.

___

7:54 p.m.

The Colts grabbed the best blocker in the draft, Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson at No. 6.

The Colts had traded down from No. 3 with the New York Jets.

Indianapolis took Nelson to help protect quarterback Andrew Luck, who missed all of last season with a shoulder injury.

___

7:45 p.m.

Bradley Chubb of North Carolina State, seen as the best pass rusher in this draft, was selected fifth overall by Denver.

Once Cleveland, with its second selection in the top four, went for Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward, it left the dynamic Chubb for the Broncos.

Chubb will bolster a defense that already has one star in linebacker Von Miller. Denver ranked third in overall defense last season, but GM John Elway couldn't pass on a game-changing end.

___

7:39 p.m.

The Browns surprised the experts again, picking Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward No 4 overall.

After passing over more classic quarterbacks to take Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield with the top pick, Cleveland skipped over North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb, the top pass rusher in the draft, to grab the top cornerback.

___

7:30 p.m.

The New York Jets, another of the NFL teams desperate for a franchise quarterback, chose Sam Darnold with the third pick Thursday night.

The Jets had traded up from sixth overall with Indianapolis with the expressed mission of finding that quarterback. Southern California's Darnold, who had a superb 2016 season and was not quite so productive last year, was the choice.

Darnold might sit a while and learn behind veteran Josh McCown.

"There's nothing better than being on this state," Darnold said. "I think whatever the coaches what me to do, if they want me to sit, want me to play, I'll do my role. That's what I've done my whole life, not going to do any different."

___

7:23 p.m.

The New York Giants selected Penn State running back Saquon Barkley with the second pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

The All-American with speed, power, shiftiness and excellent hands is considered this year's best player. New York has had one of the NFL's worst running games in recent years, and Barkley is expected to boost an offense that has a veteran quarterback in Eli Manning and star receiver in Odell Beckham Jr.

Barkley also is a sensational kick returner.

"It's unreal, two of the biggest moments in my life in the same week," said Barkley, whose girlfriend gave birth to a girl earlier in the week.

Not surprisingly in the Cowboys' home, the pick generally was booed.

___

7:20 p.m.

Baker Mayfield, until the past few days considered an outsider to be chosen at the top of the NFL draft, has been taken by the Cleveland Browns to begin Thursday night's selections.

The first Heisman Trophy winner taken No. 1 overall in the following draft since Cam Newton went to Carolina in 2010, Mayfield joins a team that went 0-16 in 2017.

The Browns were sold on his leadership skills and creativity inside the pocket and outside.

Most prognosticators pegged another quarterback, perhaps Josh Allen, Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen, for the Browns.

Instead, it's the Oklahoma star -the Sooners went 34-6 with him- who overwhelmingly won the Heisman Trophy last season. He is the eighth winner of the award selected first in the NFL draft following that season since 1970.

___

12:20 p.m.

Former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen has apologized for a series of offensive tweets he sent while in high school.

The potential No. 1 NFL draft pick apologized for the now-deleted tweets to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith less than 24 hours before the draft.

Yahoo! Sports reported Allen sent the tweets in 2012 and 2013 and they contained racially insensitive language and offensive statements.

Allen told Smith he was parroting rap lyrics and catchphrases from TV and pop culture. In his apology, Allen told Smith he was "young and dumb" at the time.

According to ESPN, the tweets were removed from Allen's account when it was vetted in January.

Wyoming coach Craig Bohl says Allen had "great relationships with his teammates and our fan base." The coach adds in his statement that while at Wyoming Allen "embraced diversity." Says Bohl: "We wish him all the best on his big night."

___

9:50 a.m.

This year's deep draft at quarterback lacks just one thing: a consensus top pick.

None of the mock drafts heading into Thursday's actual NFL draft in Dallas seems to even put them in the same order.

So, let's see what the quarterbacks themselves think.

All of them say they're the best of the bunch except for USC's Sam Darnold, who suggests: "That's for other people to decide."

Hogwash, say Wyoming's Josh Allen, UCLA's Josh Rosen, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and Louisville's Lamar Jackson.

They all unabashedly tout themselves as the best option at QB in this draft.

"I think I'm the best quarterback here," Rosen has said. "I think every person in this draft should have the exact same answer."

Allen has said every quarterback has to believe he's the best because that confidence is the cornerstone of a successful pro career.

"We're all different, we all have our pluses, our minuses," Allen says. "But if you don't have the mindset that you're the best quarterback in this draft, you're not going to fare well in this league."

Mayfield has concurred, saying, "If you don't have that mindset then something's wrong."

When it comes to ranking the quarterbacks, most people have Jackson well behind the so-called "Big Four," going somewhere in the middle of the first round.

Jackson has just as much confidence as the others, suggesting he's better than all of them.

"But I don't really care about what order we're in," Jackson has said. "They're all great quarterbacks, as well. So, I know they feel the same way."

- AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.

___

9:35 a.m.

As the traveling road show that the NFL draft has become settles in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the league has added a new fan touch: the Inner Circle.

More than 1,600 fans - at least 50 from every franchise - will be in AT&T Stadium for the selections, and the festivities that go with them.

Each team selected its "draft ambassadors," and the list of attendees ranges from locals who just happen to root for, say, the Eagles or Bills or Jets, to fans who will travel to North Texas (Falcons, Ravens). Many are season ticket holders.

The Inner Circle will feature team rivalry zones and chances for fans to celebrate the club's selections with NFL players and former team standouts.

On Thursday night, some of these fans will be visited by their newest team members after they are selected on stage.

___

Dave Gettleman has learned many lessons as an NFL executive. The new general manager of the New York Giants has one mantra in the draft room.

He says teams must "stay with the value." They "can't get too cute" or hope for a player to be around in a later round.

The Giants pick second Thursday night after the Cleveland Browns. The New York Jets go third, followed by the Browns and Denver Broncos.

Plenty of top quarterbacks are available: USC's Sam Darnold, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, UCLA's Josh Rosen and Wyoming's Josh Allen. There's also Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb.

Analyst and former NFL general manager Phil Savage says the Giants are in the "catbird seat" and can go in many directions, but he encourages them to consider Barkley.

___

