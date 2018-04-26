Broward Co. Sheriff gets 'no-confidence' vote

(CNN) - The Broward County, FL, Sheriff is facing criticism for his handling of the deadly school shooting in Parkland.

The Broward County Sheriff's Deputies Association overwhelmingly voted that they have no confidence in Sheriff Scott Israel.

The final vote was 534 to 94.

Even so, the result is largely just symbolic since there is no action that will be immediately taken. It simply states 85 percent of the union members have no confidence in Israel.

The catalyst for the public show of hostility was the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February.

A deputy assigned to the school did not confront the gunman and gave other arriving officers wrong information.

The head of the deputies' union said Israel has refused to take responsibility and department morale has been "crushed."

Israel said the no-confidence vote was "unfortunate and appalling."

The deputies' union plans to discuss the results of the vote with Florida's Department of Law Enforcement and Governor Rick Scott.

