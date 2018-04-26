Video shows brutal casino purse-snatching in which woman dragged down stairs

Video of an October purse stealing incident at JACK Casino has been released.

It happened Oct. 5. Police said once a crowd cleared an area of the parking garage, Taariq Smith, 21, attacked a 55-year-old and grabbed the victim's purse, attempting to run away with her belongings.

The victim refused to let go and was dragged down four flight of concrete stairs before Smith was able to dislodge her from her purse.

On the same night. police were called to the scene of Spring Street and Reading Road where they told dispatchers a man had been struck by a black SUV. The officer later reported the man was Smith and said he was struck while trying to flee from the casino.

Smith has pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge for robbery and was sentenced to three years in jail.

He is currently serving that sentence out at the Correctional Reception Center just outside of Columbus. Smith's sentence keeps him incarcerated until November 2020 with the possibility for early release in April 2020.

FOX19 spoke off-camera with the woman who was dragged down four flights of stairs and she says she's doing alright after holding on for a brutal ride down the parking garage staircase.

