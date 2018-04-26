Tom Brokaw denies sexual misconduct claim by ex-NBC reporter

The family of a Lawrenceburg man who has been missing for a year is now offering a reward in hopes it will help bring them closure.Full Story >
The Bengals have selected former Ohio State center Billy Price with the No. 21 pick in the first round of this year's NFL Draft.Full Story >
Video of an October purse stealing incident at JACK Casino has been released.Full Story >
A father says his 14-year-old daughter is addicted to nicotine after local clerks sold e-cigarettes and Juuls to her.Full Story >
Thursday's NFL Draft is a big day for the Bengals.Full Story >
A new technique that relies on genetics is revolutionizing food poisoning investigation and identifying common causes in scattered and seemingly unrelated illnessesFull Story >
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibilityFull Story >
The most difficult part of the NCAA's attempt to clean up college basketball begins nowFull Story >
Sex assault victims from the world of entertainment and sports were honored at the Time 100 gala, an annual event honors the year's most influential peopleFull Story >
Melania Trump is embracing her moment in the spotlight for the French president's state visit.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealFull Story >
