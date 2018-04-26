Area clerk cited for selling tobacco to minor after father's vaping tip

A father says his 14-year-old daughter is addicted to nicotine after local clerks sold e-cigarettes and Juuls to her. (WXIX)

A father says his 14-year-old daughter is addicted to nicotine after local clerks sold e-cigarettes and Juuls to her.

That father tipped off The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to a Sunoco at the intersection of Salem and Sutton roads. This week the sheriff’s office cited one of the clerks for selling tobacco to a minor.

“She gets very irritable now because I find them and am crushing them and disposing of them -- my daughter tries to justify her right to puff on the Juuls because she says everyone does it,” said the father who asked us not to release his identity.

FOX19 reached out to the clerk and Sunoco for comment, both declined.

Anderson Township Trustee Andrew Pappas is proud of law enforcement’s quick reaction.

“You get a tip Monday that a place might be selling to underage kids and by Tuesday or Wednesday there is a citation," he said.

Pappas believes nicotine is a gateway for stronger addictions and doesn’t want to see that become a problem in his community.

“I want all the businesses around here to know that we’re looking to see who is selling to underage kids because we’re not going to tolerate it,” he said.

