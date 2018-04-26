Family of Lawrenceburg man missing for 1 year now offering $10,000 reward

The family of a Lawrenceburg man who has been missing for a year is now offering a reward in hopes it will help bring them closure. (Provided)

The family of a Lawrenceburg man who has been missing for a year is now offering a reward in hopes it will help bring them closure.

After 365 days of limited leads, few tips, and no answers, Linda Moehring said she needs to know what happened to her son, Joshua Batchelor. He vanished on April 26, 2017.

"It's been the longest year of my life, just not knowing what's happened to one of your children, where they're at, or if they're alive or if they're dead," Moehring said.

Batchelor, a father of three, turned 38 years old in February. His family was forced to celebrate his birthday without him.

"His children deserve answers as to what's happened or where he's at," Moehring said.

At first, relatives and investigators believed Batchelor was last seen leaving his father's house and then walking along State Route 48. New information now indicates that Batchelor somehow made it to his grandfather's home on Front Street that morning.

Moehring said Batchelor stayed there for a few minutes before he was picked up by someone driving a green or gray pick-up truck.

"From then on, we don't know when and where he went, and he hasn't been seen or heard from since," said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police.

According to Moehring, Batchelor left his wallet, cigarettes and lighter at his dad's that day. She said that he did have his cellphone, but it hasn't been used since then and has yet to be found.

To this day, no one has claimed to be the driver of the truck that gave him a ride.

"I don't know understand how anybody could keep information from a family," Moehring said.

Indiana State Police investigators say that foul play is a strong possibility.

Frustrated and flat-out devastated, Batchelor's family is taking a new step in their search by offering a $10,000 reward. They're hoping it will bring them justice, answers and perhaps even a reunion.

"Now is the time to come forward. Don't wait a day longer," Sgt. Wheeles said. "Give the family closure. Give the family answers."

Lawrenceburg police originally handled the case, but Moehring said ISP took over late last year, though they help each other out. If you know anything, call ISP's Versailles District. You can call 812-689-5000 to leave a tip.

