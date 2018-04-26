Bengals select Ohio State offensive lineman in first round of NF - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bengals select Ohio State offensive lineman in first round of NFL Draft

Posted by Jeremy Rauch, Sports Anchor
Connect
The Bengals’ 2018 preseason schedule features a nationally televised game at Buffalo, home dates against Chicago and Indianapolis, plus a road game at Dallas. (Cincinnati Bengals/file) The Bengals’ 2018 preseason schedule features a nationally televised game at Buffalo, home dates against Chicago and Indianapolis, plus a road game at Dallas. (Cincinnati Bengals/file)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Bengals have selected former Ohio State center Billy Price with the No. 21 pick in the first round of this year's NFL Draft.

According to a team source, Arkansas Center Frank Ragnow was the Bengals favorite pick at that position, but Ragnow was selected by the Detroit Lions at No. 20.

Price will have a chance to compete to start in his first season with the Bengals, but due to a pectoral injury at the NFL combine, Price likely won’t be ready to compete until training camp.

Stay tuned to FOX19 NOW for updates and quotes from head coach Marvin Lewis following the Bengals pick.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly