Bengals select Ohio State offensive lineman in first round of NFL Draft

The Bengals have selected former Ohio State center Billy Price with the No. 21 pick in the first round of this year's NFL Draft.

According to a team source, Arkansas Center Frank Ragnow was the Bengals favorite pick at that position, but Ragnow was selected by the Detroit Lions at No. 20.

Price will have a chance to compete to start in his first season with the Bengals, but due to a pectoral injury at the NFL combine, Price likely won’t be ready to compete until training camp.

The #Bengals will select Billy Price — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) April 27, 2018

Marvin Lewis on Billy Price: "We're very excited. You just get the feel of a guy that you want on your football team. You'd like to have 53 guys like that." #Bengals @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) April 27, 2018

First line of Billy Price's Ohio State bio:



"Billy Price is one of the greatest offensive lineman in Ohio State's storied history."



Two-time All-American

Unanimous All-American in '17

Two-time team captain — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) April 27, 2018

Marvin Lewis: "The doctors feel good about him being ready sometime late this summer. For sure by training camp, he'll be ready to go." #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) April 27, 2018

