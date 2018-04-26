McCall Farms recalls cans of Happy Harvest Spinach

Anyone who has purchased the affected product should discard it or return it to ALDI for a full refund. (Source: FDA)

(RNN) - McCall Farms is recalling a limited number of 13.5-ounce cans of Happy Harvest Spinach due to the risk of product mislabeling, according to the FDA.

The company said there is a potential presence of peanuts, which poses a significant risk to those suffering from a peanut allergy.

The affected product was only sold at ALDI stores and was available in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Cans that are 13.5 ounces with the lot code A23IX are affected. The best-by date is January 2021 and the UPC code is 041498131289.

ALDI has pulled all the product from its stores.

Anyone who has purchased the affected product should discard it or return it to ALDI for a full refund.

The FDA said no illnesses have been reported related to the product. No other ALDI or Happy Harvest products are affected by this recall.

