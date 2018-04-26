Wanted man shot and wounded by police outside Kentucky bar

ERLANGER, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a man wanted on a drug warrant was shot and wounded by police outside a Kentucky bar.

Kentucky State Police spokesman Trooper Charles Loudermilk tells the Cincinnati Enquirer that 40-year-old Dexter Helton is in critical condition after being shot by Erlanger police Wednesday night.

Loudermilk says Helton fled out the back door of Peecox Bar and Grill and pointed a firearm at pursuing officers. He says it's unclear how many officers fired their weapons. He says he doesn't know if Helton fired at officers.

Loudermilk says authorities are examining footage from body cameras worn by two Erlanger officers.

Helton was charged with possession of methamphetamine in January, and an arrest warrant was issued in February.

It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Further details haven't been released.

