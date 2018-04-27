Family of geese might have caused 5-car crash

Seoul says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in will plant a tree together and inspect an honor guard after Kim walks across the border for the leaders' historic summit.Full Story >
Seoul says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in will plant a tree together and inspect an honor guard after Kim walks across the border for the leaders' historic summit.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Michael Cohen represents him "with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal" and that "from what I see he did absolutely nothing wrong."Full Story >
President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Michael Cohen represents him "with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal" and that "from what I see he did absolutely nothing wrong."Full Story >
A woman who worked as a war correspondent for NBC News says Tom Brokaw groped her, twice tried to forcibly kiss her and made inappropriate overtures attempting to have an affair.Full Story >
A woman who worked as a war correspondent for NBC News says Tom Brokaw groped her, twice tried to forcibly kiss her and made inappropriate overtures attempting to have an affair.Full Story >
The suspected Golden State Killer became less prolific but deadlier after losing his job as a police officer.Full Story >
The suspected Golden State Killer became less prolific but deadlier after losing his job as a police officer.Full Story >