Family of geese might have caused 5-car crash

CHICO, CA (KHSL/CNN) – A family of geese may be responsible for a five-car accident.

The wrecks happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, just after a mother goose and her goslings waddled onto a highway.

"We saw a mother goose and three or four little goslings walking down the freeway," said Chuck Fry of the Chico Fire Department.

It wasn’t long after the geese made their way onto the highway that cars began trying to avoid hitting them, which could have led to a five-car crash in the middle of the road.

"People were either driving down the freeway or coming on the freeway, and saw these birds on the freeway, and they either stopped or tried to avoid them, which probably caused the accident," Fry said.

Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

A bit later, a driver helped the geese get out of the road, and they got off safely at the nearest exit.

Fry said he’s happy no one hit the birds, though they did cause problems for many people during their morning commute.

Fry added that this was the "perfect example of a mother goose and her little goslings obviously trying to get from point A to point B, but they can't fly right now, so they chose the freeway as their route to get to where they wanted to go."

