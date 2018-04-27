In emotional reunion, Spielberg revisits 'Schindler's List'

Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.Full Story >
A new technique that relies on genetics is revolutionizing food poisoning investigation and identifying common causes in scattered and seemingly unrelated illnesses
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibility
The most difficult part of the NCAA's attempt to clean up college basketball begins now
Sex assault victims from the world of entertainment and sports were honored at the Time 100 gala, an annual event honors the year's most influential people
Melania Trump is embracing her moment in the spotlight for the French president's state visit.
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal
