Man who sold stolen computer equipment admits to wire fraud

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A former University of Kentucky employee accused of selling computer equipment stolen from the school has pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

The Lexington Herald-Leader quotes a plea agreement filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Lexington as saying 43-year-old Toquoto Richardson received more than $124,000 from 45 sales over a six-year period beginning in 2010.

But, university officials said Thursday that an internal audit revealed Richardson sold over $500,000 in equipment for personal gain over 10 years.

Richardson was fired in 2016 after being caught trying to sell equipment on eBay. The agreement says Richardson lied to his purchasers that he had authority to sell it as surplus property.

Richardson could receive a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 when sentenced Aug. 9.

