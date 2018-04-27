Commercial truck facility expanding, seeks to add 100 jobs

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (AP) - A commercial truck builder is expanding its facility in north central Kentucky, creating about 100 jobs.
E-Z Pack Refuse Hauling Solutions in Harrison County is spending $6.85 million on the expansion.
A release from Gov. Matt Bevin's office says E-Z Pack and its sister company One Source Parts are starting a new product line and will manufacture and sell front-discharge drums and service parts for the ready mix industry.
E-Z Pack has been located in Cynthiana since 2006. About 240 people work at the facility, manufacturing garbage truck bodies.
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority in April preliminarily approved the company for tax incentives up to $2.4 million through the Kentucky Business Investment program.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Bengals have selected former Ohio State center Billy Price with the No. 21 pick in the first round of this year's NFL Draft.Full Story >
The Bengals have selected former Ohio State center Billy Price with the No. 21 pick in the first round of this year's NFL Draft.Full Story >
Video of an October purse stealing incident at JACK Casino has been released.Full Story >
Video of an October purse stealing incident at JACK Casino has been released.Full Story >
The family of a Lawrenceburg man who has been missing for a year is now offering a reward in hopes it will help bring them closure.Full Story >
The family of a Lawrenceburg man who has been missing for a year is now offering a reward in hopes it will help bring them closure.Full Story >
A father says his 14-year-old daughter is addicted to nicotine after local clerks sold e-cigarettes and Juuls to her.Full Story >
A father says his 14-year-old daughter is addicted to nicotine after local clerks sold e-cigarettes and Juuls to her.Full Story >