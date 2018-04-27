Commercial truck facility expanding, seeks to add 100 jobs

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (AP) - A commercial truck builder is expanding its facility in north central Kentucky, creating about 100 jobs.

E-Z Pack Refuse Hauling Solutions in Harrison County is spending $6.85 million on the expansion.

A release from Gov. Matt Bevin's office says E-Z Pack and its sister company One Source Parts are starting a new product line and will manufacture and sell front-discharge drums and service parts for the ready mix industry.

E-Z Pack has been located in Cynthiana since 2006. About 240 people work at the facility, manufacturing garbage truck bodies.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority in April preliminarily approved the company for tax incentives up to $2.4 million through the Kentucky Business Investment program.

