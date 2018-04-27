Arizona, Colorado teachers rally, schools close for 2nd day

By MELISSA DANIELS
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona and Colorado teachers plan to don red shirts and descend upon their respective Capitols for a second day in a growing educator uprising.
Educators in both states want more classroom resources and have received offers either for increased school funding or pay, but they say the money isn't guaranteed and the efforts don't go far enough. The walkouts are the latest in demonstrations that spread from West Virginia, Oklahoma and Kentucky.
On the first day of the historic statewide walkout, around 50,000 educators and supporters marched Thursday through downtown Phoenix.
In much cooler Colorado, several thousand educators rallied around the Capitol, with many using personal time to attend two days of protests expected to draw as many as 10,000 demonstrators.
Organizers say the Arizona strike has no end date.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Bengals have selected former Ohio State center Billy Price with the No. 21 pick in the first round of this year's NFL Draft.Full Story >
The Bengals have selected former Ohio State center Billy Price with the No. 21 pick in the first round of this year's NFL Draft.Full Story >
Video of an October purse stealing incident at JACK Casino has been released.Full Story >
Video of an October purse stealing incident at JACK Casino has been released.Full Story >
The family of a Lawrenceburg man who has been missing for a year is now offering a reward in hopes it will help bring them closure.Full Story >
The family of a Lawrenceburg man who has been missing for a year is now offering a reward in hopes it will help bring them closure.Full Story >
A father says his 14-year-old daughter is addicted to nicotine after local clerks sold e-cigarettes and Juuls to her.Full Story >
A father says his 14-year-old daughter is addicted to nicotine after local clerks sold e-cigarettes and Juuls to her.Full Story >