Police say teacher who dated student faces sex crime

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an Ohio teacher who filed a harassment complaint against an 18-year-old student with whom she said she'd had a relationship has been charged with a sex crime.
The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports the Lorain County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that 24-year-old Sheffield Lake resident Sarah Conway has been charged with sexual battery. She teaches at Willow Creek Positive Education Program in Eaton Township.
She filed the complaint March 21.
The program says it placed Conway on leave immediately after the complaint surfaced and expect to fire her.
The Sheriff's Office says investigators learned that the student was 17 when their relationship began. The Sheriff's Office says text messages also showed that Conway and the student had broken up and she had been harassed.
Conway's attorney declined to comment Thursday.
Information from: The Chronicle-Telegram, http://www.chronicletelegram.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The weekend will be pleasantly cool with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.Full Story >
The weekend will be pleasantly cool with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.Full Story >
The police union president is defending the two officers who responded to Seven Hills the day Kyle Plush called 911 twice for help but died without receiving it.Full Story >
The police union president is defending the two officers who responded to Seven Hills the day Kyle Plush called 911 twice for help but died without receiving it.Full Story >
The family of a Lawrenceburg man who has been missing for a year is now offering a reward in hopes it will help bring them closure.Full Story >
The family of a Lawrenceburg man who has been missing for a year is now offering a reward in hopes it will help bring them closure.Full Story >
Video of an October purse stealing incident at JACK Casino has been released.Full Story >
Video of an October purse stealing incident at JACK Casino has been released.Full Story >
A veteran Cincinnati police captain added Police Chief Eliot Isaac to a federal lawsuit Thursday he filed last year against the city, now-former City Manager Harry Black, the mayor and others.Full Story >
A veteran Cincinnati police captain added Police Chief Eliot Isaac to a federal lawsuit Thursday he filed last year against the city, now-former City Manager Harry Black, the mayor and others.Full Story >