89 graves found at Texas construction site

Graves found at a construction site in Sugar Land, TX, could date back to the 19th century. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

SUGAR LAND, TX (KTRK/CNN) – Archaeologists are working to identify the remains found in 89 graves at a construction site.

Historians believe the bones could date back to the 1800s.

"I think anytime you find an unmarked area of grave sites, it's kind of like a mystery that's kind of fun in a way, and, I guess, in a morbid sense," said Larry Willman, who works nearby.

Father Time and Mother Nature may be the only ones in Fort Bend County who truly know how the cemetery vanished from recorded history.

"Until you dig under the ground and find what’s under our feet, you won't know what's there," said Charles Kelly, chairman of the Fort Bend County Historical Commission.

Kelly said he hasn’t yet been given access to the site, but he speculates the graves might date back to the 19th century.

"There's good evidence of that," he said.

Kelly said floodwaters could have buried the cemetery under feet of sediments. He also said documents show the area was once used as a plantation before being turned into a prison farm in the early 20th century.

"My understanding is that the coffins have deteriorated, so they’re gone. If they had wooden markers, they’ll be gone," Kelly said. "If there were metal markers, they may still be there somewhere. The interesting thing is the depth of these graves. They're very, very deep."

Kelly said archaeologists will have to determine who was buried at the site.

