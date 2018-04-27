Doctor sentenced for illegal dispersal of oxycodone pills

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Cincinnati physician who was convicted of illegally distributing oxycodone pills has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.

News outlets report 61-year-old Alan Arnold Godofsky was also ordered Wednesday to pay a $500,000 fine after being convicted of several counts relating to illegally distributing drugs through the Central Kentucky Bariatric and Pain Management clinic in Georgetown in October.

The government argued Godofsky intentionally prescribed large quantities of oxycodone to patients outside the scope of professional practice for illegitimate medical purposes.

According to testimony, Godofsky conducted minimal exams and spent little time with patients before prescribing the large quantities of pills.

The owner of the clinic, Ernest William Singleton, had previously been convicted. Three other physicians at the clinic entered guilty pleas for illegally distributing oxycodone pills.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.