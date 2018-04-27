Man gets 44 years in prison for shootout that wounded 2 cops

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A man accused of wounding two police officers during a shootout at a Cleveland-area car dealership has been sentenced to more than 44 years in prison.
Thirty-one-year-old Timmothy Schmidt, of Willoughby Hills, pleaded guilty last month to felonious assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest. A charge of attempted aggravated murder was dropped as part of a plea deal.
Schmidt, who was also injured in the September shootout, has said he was heavily medicated at the time. He told the judge at Thursday's sentencing that he was "unhealthy and mad at the world."
Officers had responded to a report of problems involving a customer upset about his bill at a BMW dealership. One officer was shot in the chest and the other in the leg.
