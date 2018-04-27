With center aboard, Bengals look defense on Day 2 of draft

The weekend will be pleasantly cool with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.Full Story >
The weekend will be pleasantly cool with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.Full Story >
The police union president is defending the two officers who responded to Seven Hills the day Kyle Plush called 911 twice for help but died without receiving it.Full Story >
The police union president is defending the two officers who responded to Seven Hills the day Kyle Plush called 911 twice for help but died without receiving it.Full Story >
The family of a Lawrenceburg man who has been missing for a year is now offering a reward in hopes it will help bring them closure.Full Story >
The family of a Lawrenceburg man who has been missing for a year is now offering a reward in hopes it will help bring them closure.Full Story >
Video of an October purse stealing incident at JACK Casino has been released.Full Story >
Video of an October purse stealing incident at JACK Casino has been released.Full Story >
A veteran Cincinnati police captain added Police Chief Eliot Isaac to a federal lawsuit Thursday he filed last year against the city, now-former City Manager Harry Black, the mayor and others.Full Story >
A veteran Cincinnati police captain added Police Chief Eliot Isaac to a federal lawsuit Thursday he filed last year against the city, now-former City Manager Harry Black, the mayor and others.Full Story >
A new technique that relies on genetics is revolutionizing food poisoning investigation and identifying common causes in scattered and seemingly unrelated illnessesFull Story >
A new technique that relies on genetics is revolutionizing food poisoning investigation and identifying common causes in scattered and seemingly unrelated illnessesFull Story >
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibilityFull Story >
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibilityFull Story >
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibilityFull Story >
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibilityFull Story >
The most difficult part of the NCAA's attempt to clean up college basketball begins nowFull Story >
The most difficult part of the NCAA's attempt to clean up college basketball begins nowFull Story >
Sex assault victims from the world of entertainment and sports were honored at the Time 100 gala, an annual event honors the year's most influential peopleFull Story >
Sex assault victims from the world of entertainment and sports were honored at the Time 100 gala, an annual event honors the year's most influential peopleFull Story >
Melania Trump is embracing her moment in the spotlight for the French president's state visit.Full Story >
Melania Trump is embracing her moment in the spotlight for the French president's state visit.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealFull Story >
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealFull Story >
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealFull Story >
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealFull Story >
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealFull Story >
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealFull Story >
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealFull Story >
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealFull Story >