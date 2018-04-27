Subway expects to close hundreds of locations in North America, expand overseas

Cincinnati Police are looking for the man accused of breaking the windshield of a Metro bus.Full Story >
The John A. Roebling Bridge will open today, four days ahead of schedule.Full Story >
The University of Cincinnati is graduating a record number of students at this year’s Spring commencement.Full Story >
Get rid of unused prescription drugs during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 28th.Full Story >
The weekend will be pleasantly cool with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.Full Story >
