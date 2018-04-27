Crash closes WB I-74 west of I- 275 split - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Crash closes WB I-74 west of I- 275 split

Posted by Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

A crash on WB I-74 has the highway closed just past the Whitewater split.

Emergency crews are responding to report of vehicle on its side WB I-74 at 5.6 MM Whitewater Twp.

