Police: Missing Kentucky teen found safe

BEREA, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a Kentucky teenager who left school with an unknown person and messaged a friend to call police has been found safe.

News outlets cite a statement from Berea police that says 15-year-old Amber Renae Wagers was located Thursday in Louisville. No other information was released.

Police said the teen left Berea Community School on Wednesday morning and drove off with someone investigators believe she met through social media. Police say she later messaged a friend saying police needed to be called.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the case.

