UC graduates largest class in university's history

The University of Cincinnati is graduating a record number of students at this year’s Spring commencement.

“Knowing that our Spring Commencement is slated to be our largest graduating class in the University of Cincinnati’s history makes a very joyous time for our campus even more jubilant. We are delighted to generate more college graduates than ever to meet workforce needs,” said President Neville Pinto.

UC is awarding 6,578 degrees to 6,496 students during its Spring Commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday.

Doctoral and Master’s degree graduate ceremonies are Friday, while the undergraduate ceremony will be Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Students from the Spring 2018 graduating class hail from 49 states — plus Washington, D.C. — and 76 countries. STEMM degrees will be awarded to 50.5 percent of graduates.

At the undergraduate ceremony, President Pinto will confer an honorary doctoral degree — the university's highest honor — to Dr. Alvin Crawford, the longtime director of orthopedic surgery at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

