UC graduates largest class in university's history - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

UC graduates largest class in university's history

Posted by Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
Connect
UC graduates (provided by: UC) UC graduates (provided by: UC)
Dr. Alvin Crawford (provided by: UC) Dr. Alvin Crawford (provided by: UC)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The University of Cincinnati is graduating a record number of students at this year’s Spring commencement.

“Knowing that our Spring Commencement is slated to be our largest graduating class in the University of Cincinnati’s history makes a very joyous time for our campus even more jubilant. We are delighted to generate more college graduates than ever to meet workforce needs,” said President Neville Pinto.

UC is awarding 6,578 degrees to 6,496 students during its Spring Commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday.

Doctoral and Master’s degree graduate ceremonies are Friday, while the undergraduate ceremony will be Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Students from the Spring 2018 graduating class hail from 49 states — plus Washington, D.C. —  and 76 countries. STEMM degrees will be awarded to 50.5 percent of graduates.

At the undergraduate ceremony, President Pinto will confer an honorary doctoral degree — the university's highest honor — to Dr. Alvin Crawford, the longtime director of orthopedic surgery at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 89 graves found at Texas construction site

    89 graves found at Texas construction site

    Friday, April 27 2018 3:42 AM EDT2018-04-27 07:42:31 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 4:06 AM EDT2018-04-27 08:06:45 GMT
    Graves found at a construction site in Sugar Land, TX, could date back to the 19th century. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Graves found at a construction site in Sugar Land, TX, could date back to the 19th century. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Archaeologists in Texas are working to identify the remains found in 89 graves at a construction site.

    Full Story >

    Archaeologists in Texas are working to identify the remains found in 89 graves at a construction site.

    Full Story >

  • Tom Brokaw denies sexual misconduct claim by ex-NBC reporter

    Tom Brokaw denies sexual misconduct claim by ex-NBC reporter

    Thursday, April 26 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-04-27 01:49:41 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-04-27 13:48:23 GMT
    Tom Brokaw speaks at the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry annual dinner Monday, Sept. 22, 2014, in Hershey, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Tom Brokaw speaks at the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry annual dinner Monday, Sept. 22, 2014, in Hershey, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    A woman who worked as a war correspondent for NBC News says Tom Brokaw groped her, twice tried to forcibly kiss her and made inappropriate overtures attempting to have an affair.

    Full Story >

    A woman who worked as a war correspondent for NBC News says Tom Brokaw groped her, twice tried to forcibly kiss her and made inappropriate overtures attempting to have an affair.

    Full Story >

  • 'Truth prevails': Cosby accuser hails guilty verdict

    'Truth prevails': Cosby accuser hails guilty verdict

    Friday, April 27 2018 1:29 AM EDT2018-04-27 05:29:52 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 9:46 AM EDT2018-04-27 13:46:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.

    Full Story >

    Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly