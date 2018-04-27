GOP-led House panel officially clears Trump in Russia probe

Republican senators are floating an alternative to bipartisan legislation that would protect special counsel Robert Mueller's job.

A special House election in Arizona is the latest warning sign for Republicans going into the November vote.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Republican U.S. Congressional candidate Debbie Lesko, right, celebrates her win with former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer at her home, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Peoria, Ariz. Lesko ran against Democratic candidate Hiral Tipirneni for ...

Former Cambridge Analytica employee Christopher Wylie has arrived on Capitol Hill, where he is talking to House Democrats about his time with the data mining firm affiliated with President Donald Trump's campaign.

President Donald Trump says he "won't be involved" in the special counsel's investigation into Russia election meddling but adds he may change his mind.

The GOP-authored report marks the close of its investigation, which began with bipartisan promise but ultimately succumbed to factional squabbling. (Source: Congress.gov)

By TOM LoBIANCO and CHAD DAY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Republican-led House intelligence committee on Friday officially declared the end of its Russia probe, saying in its final report that it found no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential campaign.

The report's conclusion is fiercely opposed by committee Democrats, who say the committee did not interview enough witnesses or gather enough evidence to support its finding.

The investigation began with bipartisan promise but ultimately succumbed to factional squabbling. Republicans had already announced the main findings last month. An investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller is ongoing, as are probes led by the Senate intelligence and judiciary committees.

The House panel did find that Russia sought to sow discord in the U.S. through cyberattacks and social media. Some portions of the public report are redacted for national security reasons. Republicans say they will pressure intelligence agencies to be able to release more information.

Trump has repeatedly said there was "no collusion."

In a statement, Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, who has been leading the investigation, said he was "extremely disappointed with the overzealous redactions" made by the intelligence agencies. He said many of the blacked out details include information already public such as witness names and previously declassified information.

Conaway said the committee had pledged to be "as transparent as possible" with the report.

"I don't believe the information we're releasing today meets that standard, which is why my team and I will continue to challenge the IC's many unnecessary redactions with the hopes of releasing more of the report in the coming months," he said.

