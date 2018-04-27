The John A. Roebling Bridge will open today, four days ahead of schedule, according to KYTC District 6.

The east side pedestrian walkway and the roadway will be open to traffic by no later than 6 p.m. on Friday. The west side pedestrian walkway will remain closed to allow for final repairs.

The historic landmark was struck by a driver on March 20, causing damage to one of the vertical members. The bridge was closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic to eliminate any additional stress to the bridge.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet released a statement that said state transportation leaders appreciate everyone’s patience during the temporary closure to repair and preserve this historic landmark.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.