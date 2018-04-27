Basketball program co-founder charged with raping player

RADCLIFF, Ky. (AP) - A man who co-founded a local basketball program in Kentucky is accused of raping one of its teen players.
Forty-one-year-old Corvell Conley was arrested by Radcliff Police Thursday and charged with third-degree rape and sodomy. The News-Enterprise cites an arrest citation that says the assault happened Tuesday night when Conley drove the teen home from Kentucky Future basketball practice.
A hospital medical report says the findings of a sexual assault nurse examiner align with the girl's accusation.
Conley is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.
Information from: The News-Enterprise, http://www.thenewsenterprise.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
