Police searching for man accused of damaging Metro bus

Posted by Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Police are looking for the man accused of breaking the windshield of a Metro bus. 

Officers are investigating the criminal damaging that took place on April 13, 2018 at 1:21 a.m. in the 1400 block of Bank St. in Queensgate, said police. 

Anyone with information about this crime or suspects is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513.352.3040 or submit an online tip at TIP411.com. Callers may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.

