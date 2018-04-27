ABBA reunites: '70s pop stars record first new music in 35 years

ABBA was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010. It’s sold more than 10 million albums in the U.S. (Source: Tsugufumi Matsumoto/AP)

(RNN) – Dust off your platform shoes and bell-bottoms, because ABBA is set to release new music for the first time in more than three decades.

The Swedish pop stars announced on Friday that they’ve recorded two songs. One of them is called: “I Still have Faith in You.”

“We all felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did,” ABBA said on Instagram. “And it was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday.”

The news comes as the band prepares for an upcoming digital tour, set for 2019 or 2020.

Members of the group will perform as “Abbatars,” holograms of their 1970s selves.

“They photographed us from all possible angles, they made us grimace in front of cameras, they painted dots on our faces, they measured our heads,” singer/songwriter Bjorn Ulvaeus said last week.

There’s also going to be an ABBA TV special, possibly in December.

ABBA was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010. It’s sold more than 10 million albums in the United States.

